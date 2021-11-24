Indianapolis Colts

Inside the work Carson Wentz does with the AO1 Foundation

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When Carson Wentz came to Indianapolis to be a quarterback, he wanted to be more than just a quarterback. He wanted to make an impact on the city.

WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun has been meeting weekly with the Indianapolis Colts quarterback weekly as part of his WentzDay series.

During the meetings, Calhoun has learned more about the work Wentz does with his AO1 Foundation and the Thy Kingdom Crumb food truck.

Check out the video above was Wentz describes his mission to give back to Indianapolis.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Organic, locally made holiday gift idea: Dr. Doug’s Balms

All Indiana /

Report: Indiana waives $35,157 in pandemic unemployment overpayments

I-Team 8 /

Indiana town of 560 hopes to hire full-time cop for first time in 10 years

I-Team 8 /

Duke Energy $1.9B plan calls for 1% rate increase per year from 2024-2028

Inside INdiana Business /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.