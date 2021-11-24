Indianapolis Colts

Inside the work Carson Wentz does with the AO1 Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When Carson Wentz came to Indianapolis to be a quarterback, he wanted to be more than just a quarterback. He wanted to make an impact on the city.

WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun has been meeting weekly with the Indianapolis Colts quarterback weekly as part of his WentzDay series.

During the meetings, Calhoun has learned more about the work Wentz does with his AO1 Foundation and the Thy Kingdom Crumb food truck.

Check out the video above was Wentz describes his mission to give back to Indianapolis.