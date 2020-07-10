Irsay announces game day changes for Colts fans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have announced their plans how the 2020 season will look different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to fans, Owner Jim Irsay said safety of fans, players and staff is the main priority for the team.

Changes for the upcoming season include:

A modified preseason schedule

Reduced stadium capacity that complies with CDC guidelines for social distancing,

Tarps being placed over the eight rows nearest the field as an increased safety measure for football personnel and fans

A food and beverage experience that minimizes person-to-person contact

An adjusted game presentation that eliminates non-essential personnel on the playing field

Additional health and safety protocols, including face coverings

Irsay said the team will contact season ticket holders and give them the option to defer their tickets to the 2021 season.

The team says they ask for patience and understanding as plans could change depending on the virus.