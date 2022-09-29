Indianapolis Colts

Irsay challenges Colts fans ahead of Titans visit

Jim Irsay reacts to applause during Dwight Freeney's 2019s induction in the Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Don’t tell Indianapolis Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay that it’s only Week 4 of the regular season.

In a series of tweets on Thursday afternoon, Irsay challenged Colts fans to inject their enthusiasm Sunday against the AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans to a noise level like “never before” at Lucas Oil Stadium.

We need EVERY Colts Fan that is at Titan Game on Sunday,to understand that YOU,Yes You!!! Can help us beat Titans on Sunday/ BY BEING LOUD! Like NEVER Before! I mean SO LOUD that YOU help us DICTATE The Game! LOUD LIKE NEVER BEFORE🏈💪🏼! You’ve been challenged/What U Gonna Do?!🏈 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) September 29, 2022

The Titans have won the past two AFC South Division titles and bring a three-game winning streak in the series into Sunday’s meeting.

According to WISH-TV Colts Insider Zak Keefer, Irsay laid into the Colts coaching staff in a closed-door meeting following last season’s 34-31 overtime loss to the Titans on Halloween.

The expectation in Indianapolis is for this Colts team to recapture the AFC South title for the first time in seven seasons, and one glance at Irsay’s twitter handle is all you need to know about what this means to the top of the organization.