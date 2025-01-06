Irsay: ‘I believe in Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen’

WESTFIELD, INDIANA - JULY 26: Head coach Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts speaks with General Manager Chris Ballard on the first day of the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park Sports Campus on July 26, 2023 in Westfield, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Following the Colts regular season finale victory on Sunday against the Jaguars, Colts owner Jim Irsay made a post to X (formerly Twitter) announcing that the Colts will not be making a change at general manager or head coach.

“I’ve been evaluating our entire operation, and I believe in Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen and our collective ability to make the improvements needed to take us to the next level in 2025,” Irsay wrote.

“I know fans who want an immediate change in leadership will be disappointed,” Irsay wrote. “That means we all have a lot to prove, so we’ll get back to work and keep doing what we can to earn your support and make you proud to be a Colts fan.”

The Colts missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year in 2024, the longest drought in 30 years for Irsay’s organization.

Ballard has been the Colts general manager for eight seasons. In those eight years, the Colts only have two playoff appearances and one playoff victory.

The Colts have not won the AFC South in Ballard’s tenure. All three of the Colts division rivals have won the division at least twice in that time.

Steichen has been the Colts head coach for two seasons. The Colts have a record of 17-17 under Steichen.