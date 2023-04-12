‘It’s all about now’: Colts begin first offseason workouts under Shane Steichen

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been two months since Shane Steichen was introduced as the Indianapolis Colts head.

He’s spent that time finalizing his coaching staff and building his foundation within the locker room.

“It’s all about now,” Steichen said. “It’s all it is. It’s all about this year. Whatever happened in the past happened in the past, and we’re focused on the present right now.”

The Colts on Wednesday were in their first week of offseason workouts, their first week of workouts under Steichen.

“I thought the first team meeting was great,” said Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. “Just the energy that Shane (Steichen) came with – giving some background on himself and really establishing some team rules and obviously the culture and everything that he wants to build around here. It’s exciting. It’s a great fresh start.”

During that first meeting on Monday, Steichen emphasized the importance of creating connections with each other.

“Yeah, we’ve been doing a couple of those things over the past two months that I’ve been here just kind of outside the building creating those connections, whether it’s dinner, going to a basketball game – we went to the Pacers game as a staff, which was awesome to see those guys play,” Steichen said. “All those little things outside the building to create those relationships.”

Of course, the players aren’t the only ones adjusting at the moment. Steichen is as well, since this is his first head coaching job in the NFL.

“There’s more administrative stuff that comes across your desk,” said Steichen. “It’s been good to get the guys back in the building. We’ve just had some meetings, install and get back into the football side of it, which has been really good. But yeah, just getting used to the administrative stuff and all the stuff that will come across your desk. That’s new for me.”