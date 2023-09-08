It’s been a long time since the Colts won a season opener

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It has been ten years since the Indianapolis Colts have won their season-opening football game.

That was on Sept. 8, 2013. Exactly ten years ago to this day.

That was with Andrew Luck throwing touchdowns to Reggie Wayne and Dwayne Allen.

The second-year QB then ran for a 19-yard scamper to score the game-winning touchdown, beating the then-Oakland Raiders 21-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Since then, the Colts are 0-9 in season-opening matches. Only the Cleveland Browns from 2005-19 have experienced a worse drought in the history of the NFL.

The fix? Nobody really knows.

Some try to ignore it.

Some can’t stop talking about it.

Ryan Kelly is the oldest player on the Colts’ roster at 30 years old. He wouldn’t be drafted until three years after that 2013 win over the Raiders.

“Never won a season opener since I’ve been here,” Kelly said. “That’s a big goal of mine to get to and this team especially.”

Kelly isn’t the only veteran player thinking about the drought.

“Man, if we don’t win this year, what is that record gonna be,” defensive lineman Grover Stewart said. “So yeah, we talk about it.”

Veteran defensive back Kenny Moore doesn’t want to hear any of that.

“Some people may talk about it but I don’t really get into all of that,” Moore said. “A football game is a football game. We are at Lucas Oil Stadium and we’ve gotta go kick some a–.”

First-year Head Coach Shane Steichen was asked if he had heard of the decade-long losing streak.

His response?

“I haven’t.”

Kickoff for the season opener is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday.

