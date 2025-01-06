Jaguars back home after being stuck on Indianapolis tarmac for 7 hours

A statue of Peyton Manning by Ryan Feeney is dusted with snow outside Lucas Oil Stadium after an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars returned home early Monday after spending seven hours waiting through a winter storm on the tarmac at Indianapolis International Airport.

The National Weather Service reported heavy snow — between 2 and 5 inches — freezing drizzle and wind gusts of up to 40 mph in central Indiana.

The Jaguars (4-13) had hoped to get out of Indy before the worst of it, but their game against the Colts went to overtime and caused enough of a delay that players, coaches and staff got stuck. The Jaguars lost 26-23.

Their charter flight finally was cleared to leave at 1 a.m. EST and landed in Jacksonville two hours later. It delayed owner Shad Khan’s scheduled meeting with coach Doug Pederson to decide their path moving forward. Pederson was fired by the Jaguars after meeting with Khan.

The Kansas City Chiefs avoided traveling in the storm by remaining overnight in Denver following their game against the Broncos.