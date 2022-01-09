Indianapolis Colts

Jags down Colts 26-11; Indy knocked out of playoffs

A detail view of an Indianapolis Colts helmet is seen resting on an equipment chest in game action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 4, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

News 8’s Charlie Clifford tweeted at 4:31 p.m. that the Colts are officially eliminated from the playoffs as Pittsburgh beats Baltimore in overtime.

The Colts badly botched a chance to secure an AFC wild-card spot by losing at Jacksonville 26-11 in Sunday’s game, The Associated Press reported. It was their seventh consecutive road loss to the Jaguars. NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor was held to 77 yards, Carson Wentz turned the ball over twice leading to 10 points and Indy did little to stop the woeful Jaguars.

