Jim Irsay addresses Colts locker room after season finale

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reacts to the fans before of an preseason NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts season came to a close on Sunday after a victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime.

After the victory, the Colts finished the season with an 8-9 record and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

Colts owner Jim Irsay addressed the team in the locker room after the win.

“This year’s been a disappointment, but I’m proud of you guys that you fought back and won in overtime to get us to 8-9,” Irsay said in a video posted to the Colts team website. “Very proud.”

“I wish we could have a couple different plays, could’ve been a different year, but we will work hard and we certainly appreciate you guys,” Irsay said.

The Colts finished two games behind the Texans in the AFC South and two games behind the Broncos for the final wild card spot in the AFC.

All eight of the Colts wins in the 2024 season were by one score or less.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed but we are 1-0 in 2025, and we have a lot to work to do, but we’re still proud of the effort you guys put forward” Irsay said.

“Let’s find a way back to our greatness,” Irsay said. “That’s what my goal is.”

Irsay started his speech by awarding two game balls to Colts staffers who were retiring. One was for John Starliper, known as “Fuzzy,” an assistant video director. The other was for Dave Hammer, the senior head athletic trainer.

The Colts are bringing back general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen for the 2025 season.

They parted ways with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on Monday.

