Jim Irsay makes first in-person public appearance since hospitalization

Colts owner Jim Irsay talks to local media at Colts training camp on July 28, 2024. (WISH Photo/Josh Bode)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Colts owner Jim Irsay made his first in-person public appearance since his hospitalization in December on Sunday at Colts training camp at Grand Park.

Irsay rolled in on a golf cart, dressed in a blue checkered suit and a blue tie, repping the Colts colors.

He said he is feeling much better since his hospitalization.

“I’m feeling good,” Irsay said. “It’s just great to be out here. So excited for the season. Couldn’t be more excited for the way we’re starting off the season.”

He’s also excited to see quarterback Anthony Richardson and running back Jonathan Taylor finally get some time in the backfield togethers. They only played in one game together before Richardson had a season ending shoulder injury.

“It’s the speed that they bring and that’s something that’s really exciting,’ Irsay said. “We know what Jonathan (Taylor) can do and both of them together can be a really dangerous combination.”

“I really do think the team has improved just by the nature of them being ready to go. I think those guys have the opportunity to be a combination that’s lethal.”

