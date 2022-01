Indianapolis Colts

Jim Irsay writes letter to Colts fans following late-season collapse

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 18: Jim Irsay the owner of the Indaianpolis Colts speaks to the fans at Reggie Wayne's induction to the Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay is clearly still fuming over the team’s loss in Jacksonville on Sunday.

This weekend, as the NFL playoffs commence, Irsay’s Colts will watch from home despite being considered one of the favorites in the AFC just a few weeks ago.

On Thursday at noon, general manager Chris Ballard will address the media for the first time since the season ended.

Wednesday, Irsay summarized his thoughts in a letter posted by the team on Twitter: