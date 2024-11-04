Joe Flacco to remain Colts starting quarterback

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that Joe Flacco will remain the Colts starting quarterback when they face the Bills on Sunday.

“We’ll stay pat with Joe moving forward right now,” Steichen said.

Flacco threw for just 179 yards in the Colts loss to the Vikings on Sunday. He threw an interception and did not have any touchdown passes. The Colts offense had just three points.

“It was one game that he went out there and against, we got a lot of football left,” Steichen said.

“Anytime you lose, it’s disappointing,” Steichen said. “But the way we lost was very disappointing. You go back, you do the best you can to clean it up, grind at it, and you got to work.”

The Colts sit at 4-5 and two games out of the division lead. Despite also losing two straight games, Steichen think that they can turn it around.

“I got a ton of faith in the guys in that locker room,” Steichen said. “There’s never any quit in any of these guys. You can see it. As bad as it was yesterday and the way it went, our guys fought all the way till the end.”

The Colts look to get back on track on Sunday against the Bills at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

