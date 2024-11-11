Joe Flacco will remain the starter against the Jets

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Joe Flacco #15 of the Indianapolis Colts passes the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts head coach Shane Steichen confirmed on Monday that Joe Flacco will remain the starting quarterback when the Colts take on the Jets on Sunday.

Flacco threw three interceptions and had a fumble on Sunday in the loss to the Bills. He completed 26 of his 35 pass attempts for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

In the first game he started after taking over for Anthony Richardson, the offense did not score a touchdown. Flacco threw for 179 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in the loss to the Vikings that week.

“Joe’s a veteran guy like I’ve said,” Steichen said. “He’s had two games that he’d want back, but again, he goes out there and throws some good passes, obviously the interceptions, there’s three of those. There’s two that he’d want back. Again, you stick with it. You grind through the process of this whole thing. It really is a process.”

The Colts (4-6) will look to end their three game losing streak against the Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. in New York.

More Colts coverage

Kenny Moore II’s powerful comments on Colts effort and urgency

Despite another loss, Steichen said that Flacco is still their guy

Here’s what Chuck Pagano would do with Anthony Richardson

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF

Tune in at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV on every Colts Sunday for Countdown to Kickoff with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits from the stadium.

The only television postgame show airs right after the game with Anthony Calhoun and former Colt Marlin Jackson.