Jonathan Taylor gives an update on his injury

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has missed the last two games due to an ankle injury and has now also missed the last two days of practice.

Earlier in the day on Thursday before practice, he showed some optimism in his recovery from his high ankle sprain.

“We’ve been progressing every single day,” Taylor said. “Just pushing myself, just trying to find a way to get the pain out.”

He added that the pain level has definitely gone down.

This is his second straight season dealing with a right ankle injury. He talked about what has been motivating him in his recovery.

“Just keeping the end goal in mind, that’s what’s been fueling me,” Taylor said. “The fans, my teammates, coaches, that’s just what’s been fueling me to try and continue to chop this down to get back on the field, because it really sucks.”

Trey Sermon has been the lead running back while Taylor has been injured, but has not seen much success.

In the last two weeks, Sermon has 28 carries and just 2.4 yards per carry.

Sermon is also questionable for this week with a knee injury.

Tyler Goodson has seen much more success, with 13 carries for 77 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per carry.

Taylor has one more day to get onto the practice field before the game on Sunday against the Dolphins. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

