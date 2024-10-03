Jonathan Taylor gives an update on his injury

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jonathan Taylor left the game on Sunday against the Steelers in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury and did not return to the game.

He did not practice on Wednesday and said he was likely not going to practice on Thursday either.

“I’m feeling a bit better today,” Taylor said. “It just sucks when you’re out there competing. It’s part of the game, but you just have to take it day-by-day and just keep your nose to the grindstone and just try to get back out there.”

Taylor said that in order to have confidence to play on Sunday, he had to be able to get in and out of cuts and be able to explode.

Taylor was asked if he would be able to play on Sunday even if he did not practice this week, and he responded by saying that everyone is a professional there and can be prepared to execute their role with mental reps throughout the week.

The Colts take on the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Sunday, looking to end their nine game losing streak there. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

