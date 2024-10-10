Jonathan Taylor gives injury update

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts beat the Steelers 27-24. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jonathan Taylor said on Thursday that he is feeling way better than he did last week and that the pain level for his ankle injury has gone down.

He still did not practice on Wednesday. When he was asked if he was going to practice on Thursday, he said that he had just finished up some prep work and was going to do some tests.

Taylor detailed what he had to feel like in order to be confident that he’s ready to make a return.

“You can’t have excruciating pain when you go out there. But also you got to be able, especially with defensive backs and running backs, you got to be able to cut. You got to be able to move.”

He also said that’s what makes this specific injury tougher for him as a running back compared to other positions.

Taylor missed the Colts Week 5 game against the Jaguars due to his ankle injury. He suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Colts Week 4 game against the Steelers.

Taylor has rushed for 349 yards and four touchdowns in four games played this season.

The Colts look to get their first win in the AFC South this season against the Titans in Nashville at Nissan Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

