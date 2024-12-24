Jonathan Taylor named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NFL announced on Wednesday that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been named the the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Taylor had 218 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries in the Colts 38-30 win against the Titans on Sunday.

The 218 yards was the third most rushing yards in a single game in Colts history. He’s one of just two players in Colts history to have over 200 yards in a single game, joining Edgerrin James.

Taylor also hit 1,000 yards for the season against the Titans, his third season of over 1,000 rushing yards.

This is Taylor’s third Player of the Week honor. He previously won in Week 11 in 2021 and Week 10 in 2022.

Taylor is the third Colts player to receive Player of the Week honors this season, with cornerback Jaylon Jones (Defensive Player of the Week in Week 3) and punter Rigoberto Sanchez (Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 6) previously winning earlier in the season.

The Colts will return to the field on Sunday to play the Giants in New York. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

