Jonathan Taylor not the only Colts player hopeful for a contract extension

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp practice on Aug. 2, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will get back on the field Saturday at Grand Park for their second night practice of training camp.

The night practice has been sold-out for weeks and a great atmosphere is expected in Westfield Saturday. Jonathan Taylor has been the hot topic among many of those fans expected in attendance on Saturday as the star running back continues in his contract dispute with Jim Irsay. The Colts owner has been very firm there is no contract extension on the table, while Taylor has asked to be traded.

However, the All-Pro running back isn’t the only key player that is in the final year of his rookie deal.

Michael Pittman Jr. is gearing up for his fourth year with the horseshoe and he’s hopeful he will get a contract extension at some point this season. The Colts top wide receiver, who has had a different quarterback throwing him the ball every year since entering the league, was asked during camp if he expects a new deal anytime soon.

“I don’t really expect nothing really,” said Pittman Jr. “If it happens, it happens, and if it doesn’t happen, then I would play it out without an extension. I think every player wants to get paid. I wouldn’t mind one,”

Meanwhile, Pittman is focusing on trying to get rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson ready to go for the 2023 NFL season. Pittman and Richardson spent time together working out this summer ahead of training camp and the wide receiver is liking what he is seeing from his teammate in camp.

“Continues to improve day by day. He’s just getting that accelerated vision that he didn’t have when he first came in because no rookie really knows the speed of NFL ball, whether you’re a receiver, quarterback, lineman, or cornerback. It’s just different. I think he’s doing well.” said Pittman Jr.

Pittman and the Colts will play their first preseason game August 12 in Buffalo against the Bills.