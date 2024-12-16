Jonathan Taylor reflects on dropping the ball before the end zone

DENVER (WISH) — It looked like the Colts were going to take a controlling 20-7 lead early in the second half.

Jonathan Taylor had just ripped off a 41 yard touchdown run. However, after a review, that was overturned.

Taylor dropped the ball right before he crossed the goal line when he was running into the end zone. The ball went out of bounds for a touchback and the Broncos got the ball.

“You go over those scenarios, but it just can’t happen no matter the game,” Taylor said. “No matter the scenario. You could be up by 50, down by 50, playoff game, first game of the season. That should never happen.”

The Broncos went on to score 24 unanswered points and won, 31-13.

Taylor took it upon himself to apologize to the team as well.

“I just told them, I apologize and I just know that that will never happen again,” Taylor said. “That never happened to me before and it will never happen again.”

After the review ruled that he dropped the ball before the goal line, numerous Colts players came over to give Taylor a pat on the shoulder. Zaire Franklin and Anthony Richardson came over to talk to Taylor. A few offensive linemen went over to pat Taylor on the shoulder.

“It was a mistake,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “Obviously, it hurt us but he’s one of our leaders and sometimes that happens in football. But, he’s our guy. That’s where it’s at.”

The Colts (6-8) will host the Titans next Sunday, December 22 at 1 p.m. They are two games behind the Chargers for the last wild card spot in the AFC.

