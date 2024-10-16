Watch: Viral moment with Jonathan Taylor and fan in Nashville

Jonathan Taylor signs an autograph for a fan on a number 28 jersey before playing the Titans. (WISH Photo/Angela Moryan)

NASHVILLE (WISH) — Jonathan Taylor always takes time for the fans. In Nashville before the Titans game, he offered a suggestion to a fan.

The fan was looking for Taylor to sign his autograph, but Taylor offered to sign his jersey, with Taylor’s number on it, instead.

So, the young fan then literally took the jersey off and handed it to Taylor to sign.

Taylor also showed his commitment to the community and to the fanbase on Tuesday, by working at the Dairy Queen in Westfield.

Dressed in full Dairy Queen team gear, the two Colts stars appeared at the Dairy Queen to help promote the fast food chain’s Sauced and Tossed Parmesan Garlic and Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Baskets while also surprising fans with a full-on show.

“Any place I like to call home, I’m huge on that, of giving back, being in the community as far as my home in Salem, New Jersey, then going to Wisconsin, and then now here being in Indy. I like to call this my third home,” Taylor said. “So anytime I get to to get out and interact and be amongst the community it’s special for me.”

Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor surprise fans at Dairy Queen

Taylor has missed the last two Colts games with an ankle injury. He did not get back to practice on Wednesday, but said on Tuesday that he’s getting better every day.

In four games so far this season, Taylor has rushed for 349 yards and four touchdowns.

The Colts take on the Dolphins looking for their second win in a row on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

