Josh Downs expects big jump in second year with the Colts

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Josh Downs dazzled in the wide receiver footwork drills, making cuts that were on another level compared to the rest of the group.

He rifled his feet through the ladder.

And on Saturday’s practice, him and Anthony Richardson connected for a nice pass and catch down the sideline between two defenders.

Downs has been impressive at training camp and got off to a good start in his first year, hauling in 68 receptions on 771 yards and two touchdowns, but he expects more this year.

“Year one to year two, it’s always been a big jump for me,” Downs said. “High school, college, it was both the same.”

He’s not exaggerating. In his freshman year at North Carolina, he had seven catches for 119 yards. That skyrocketed to 101 receptions for 1,335 yards in his sophomore year. His touchdown count also jumped from three to eight.

Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter agrees with Downs’ confidence. He’s been impressed with Downs so far at training camp, and thinks he’s learned a lot from his first year in the league.

“Josh (Downs) is going to make the most of that from a route running perspective from a defensive coverage identification perspective,” Cooter said. “Josh (Downs) is primed and ready to have a big camp out here and do some really good things.”

Downs is processing the game better this year. He said he’s not thinking about the route he’s running as he gets set up at the line of scrimmage. Instead, he’s analyzing the defense and determining what coverage they’re in.

Someone that has helped him with this is cornerback Kenny Moore II. Downs considers Moore II to be at the top of his position in the NFL. He said Moore II is really smart and likes to mix it up with Downs when they’re matched up together, disguising whether he’s in man coverage or zone coverage.

Downs says he has the best slot receiver job in the league because he gets to go up against Moore II every day.

Downs has also been building his chemistry with Richardson. It’s now getting to the point where they’re running plays that aren’t in the playbook.

“We’re seeing different plays, it might not be in the playbook,” Downs said. “He’ll (Richardson) be like, ‘hey, JD, do you see this? Do that.’ I’m like, ‘I was thinking the same thing.’”

“I know Anthony (Richardson) trusts me. I trust him. We’re clicking before practice, after practice, even off the field. That’s my dog,” Downs said.

The Colts return to practice on Sunday at Grand Park from 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.