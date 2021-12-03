Indianapolis Colts

‘Just run it?’ Jonathan Taylor responds to Quenton Nelson’s request to Frank Reich

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s official: running back Jonathan Taylor is the first Colt ever to claim back-to-back AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors.

In October and November you watched “The Jetpack” fly past opposing defenses with electrifying power not witnessed in Indianapolis since Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James.

Colts Head Coach Frank Reich called every one of the plays during this span.

And yet, some still argue Taylor needs the ball more, especially during this past week’s loss to Tampa Bay.

We learned Wednesday night on HBO’s latest edition of “Hard Knocks” series that all-pro left guard Quenton Nelson approached Reich during the second half during Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers, asking to run it.

Nelson made his request in the politest way possible. Reich opted to run it late. Let’s put an end to any drama here before it starts.

Is this all still a bigger factor in the loss than a season-worst five turnovers? You make the call.

On Thursday, Taylor responded to Nelson’s in-game recommendation being made public.

“Quenton’s a leader,” Taylor said. “Quenton is a leader and those guys are always in communication with Coach Reich. Coach Reich trusts Quenton, as well as all of us on the team trust Quenton. So, if he believes there’s something that we can take advantage of, he’s like ‘hey, I think this will be really good.’ We trust Quenton.”