Kenny Moore II doubles down on comments about Colts effort

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kenny Moore II called out the effort of the Colts team after Sunday’s loss to the Bills, the Colts third straight defeat.

On Monday, he said he did not have anything to add to his comments.

“Obviously everything I said I said with pride and joy of being better,” Moore II said. “I know that we can be better and we will be better.”

He said that the fans and the community deserve the best, and that’s what he wants to give.

He was also supportive of his head coach, Shane Steichen.

“I’ve always known that Shane was the guy for the job.,” Moore II said. “He’s one hell of a leader for this team, this city, and I just want to do my best for him. And I know it was very important to me coming back and playing for Coach Shane and he’s been doing a hell of a job this season and we have full support of that.”

Moore II also took time to give back to the community on Monday. He was joined by his teammates Grover Stewart and JuJu Brents to help pass out turkeys and drinks at Grace Car Center Pantry in Noblesville to local families in need.

“I just don’t want to stop something that my parents taught me and the church that I went to growing up taught me. Giving actually helps me stay sane and keep going.”

It’s important to Moore II to show up in person as well.

“Me helping them actually helps me too, so I try to be in the flesh as much as possible,”

Moore II is one of seven kids in his family, so he knows how challenging things can be during the holiday season. He said he was one of the ones that needed help growing up, so it’s important to him to give back.

The Colts return to the field on Sunday to play the Jets in New York. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

More Colts coverage

Kenny Moore II’s powerful comments on Colts effort and urgency

Steichen responds to Colts players questioning team’s effort

Joe Flacco will remain the starter against the Jets

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF

Tune in at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV on every Colts Sunday for Countdown to Kickoff with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits from the stadium.

The only television postgame show airs right after the game with Anthony Calhoun and former Colt Marlin Jackson.