Key Jags player clears concussion protocol ahead of Colts game

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 29: Josh Hines-Allen #41 of the Jacksonville Jaguars walks out of the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WISH) — There are many players who are listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday’s Colts game against the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

Multiple Colts players will miss the contest. Those players include running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle), cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip) and defensive end Kwity Paye (quadricep).

Two other key players may join that trio as well when it comes to missing the game. That’s because quarterback Anthony Richardson (oblique) and center Ryan Kelly (neck) were both downgraded to doubtful on Saturday.

Meanwhile, cornerback Samuel Womack III (illness) was added to the Colts injury report on Saturday and is now questionable for the AFC South showdown.

The Colts are not the only team thought in this matchup dealing with injuries.

The Jaguars have a handful of players on the injury list, including linebacker Yasir Abdullah (neck) and safety Daniel Thomas (hamstring), both of whom are questionable.

The Jaguars did receive some good news though on Saturday as defensive end Josh Hines-Allen is no longer listed on the injury report. Hines-Allen, one of the team’s top pass rushers, cleared concussion protocol and will be good to play on Sunday. He was previously listed as questionable after suffering a concussion last weekend against the Texans.

Hines-Allen has one sack and 12 total tackles this season.

Another key player on the Jags though does appear to be on track to miss Sunday’s game. Tight end Evan Engram (hamstring) is “not tracking to play” according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The Jaguars enter Sunday’s matchup as the only team in the league that is still winless.

“I think in this league, the records – you can throw records out the window in this league, you really can,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Friday. “I’ve been a part of teams – played an 0-10 team one time and lost back in the day. It doesn’t matter. You’ve got to show up and play. It doesn’t matter who your opponent is. It doesn’t matter what the record is. You’ve got to show up and be ready to go.”

Kickoff Sunday is set for 1 p.m. EDT inside EverBank Stadium.