Indianapolis Colts

Kids Voice of Indiana, Colts host ‘Monday Night Madness’ fundraiser

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday was a special evening at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center as the Indianapolis Colts hosted Kids Voice of Indiana for its annual “Monday Night Madness” fundraiser.

Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox and former Colts defensive end John Hand met with visitors, signed autographs and posed for photos with guests as the Kids Voice of Indiana’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Kids Voice of Indiana is a child advocacy organization made up of staff and volunteers that help around 4,000 children daily that are involved in the court system, such as foster children.

If you want to become involved with Kids Voice of Indiana financially or as a volunteer, details can be found on the organization’s website.