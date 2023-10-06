Leonard, Paye, Raimann out, Taylor questionable against Titans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said to media on Friday that linebacker Shaquille Leonard, defensive end Kwity Paye, and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann are out, center Ryan Kelly is in, and running back Jonathan Taylor is questionable for Sunday when the Colts face off against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“I’ll start off injury wise – Shaq (Shaquille Leonard), groin. He will be out. Kwity’s (Paye) in concussion protocol, he’ll be out – the same with Bernie (Bernhard Raimann). Then Ryan Kelly has cleared protocol so he’ll be up for Sunday,” said Steichen.

When asked if Taylor would play Sunday, Steichen said, “We’ll see. We’ll see.”

Taylor missed the first four games of the season after he was placed on the physically unable to perform list in August. He returned to practice this week, but has yet to be added to the team’s active roster. The team can add him to the active roster on Friday or Saturday.

Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly was cleared to play after passing concussion protocol. “It’s huge. Obviously, to have a veteran leader, a smart center – (Wesley) French has done a hell of a job while he’s stepped in, but to get Ryan Kelly back, it’s going to be big for the offensive line on Sunday,” said Steichen.

