Los gehts! Colts to host 2025 regular season game in Berlin

The Indianapolis Colts will play a game at Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, during the 2025 regular season, the NFL announced Wednesday. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Colts)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will host a regular-season game at Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, during the 2025 season, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The date, time, and opponent will be revealed this spring as part of the League’s full schedule announcement.

This will be the team’s second regular-season game in the country and their first since launching an effort to grow their presence in Germany and Austria through the NFL’s Global Markets Program.

The Colts also have the distinction of being the first team in the league to play multiple regular-season games in Germany. The team raveled to Frankfurt, Germany, to take on the New England Patriots in Week 10 of the 2023 season. They returned to Indianapolis with a 10-6 victory.

