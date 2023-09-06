Lucas Oil Stadium to have new food, drinks, and promos for Colts fans

A view outside Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 27, 2023, in Indianapolis (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When the Indianapolis Colts take the field Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for the home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, fans will already be enjoying some new food and drink options, activities, and gameday promotions.

Pregame

Season Long Mobile Parking. All Colts-controlled parking lots will use mobile parking instead of paper passes. The Colts have increased their season-long parking opportunities by 30% to offer more guaranteed parking on game days. These opportunities are available in the South Lot, Lot 2, Gate 10, Rolls Royce Garage, and the Government Garage .

All Colts-controlled parking lots will use mobile parking instead of paper passes. The Colts have increased their season-long parking opportunities by 30% to offer more guaranteed parking on game days. These opportunities are available in the and the . Touchdown Town. American Family Insurance Touchdown Town returns as the best pregame party in town. This free experience includes $3 Bud Lights, food trucks, live music, kid-friendly activities, interactive experiences, Colts partner activations, and more.

American Family Insurance Touchdown Town returns as the best pregame party in town. This free experience includes $3 Bud Lights, food trucks, live music, kid-friendly activities, interactive experiences, Colts partner activations, and more. Pedestal scanners & improved security checks at North Gate . Enter through the Lucas Oil Gate to utilize this new technology provided by Alvarado. The Lucas Oil Gate also will feature walk-through detection systems throughout the 2023-24 season to improve speed and safety of entry.

. Enter through the Lucas Oil Gate to utilize this new technology provided by Alvarado. The Lucas Oil Gate also will feature walk-through detection systems throughout the 2023-24 season to improve speed and safety of entry. 100% Mobile Ticketing. All tickets are mobile and can be easily accessed and managed via the Colts Mobile App.

In-game experiences

New In-Game Promotions and On-field Entertainment. Some of these features include new player intro videos and games “Nerd Wallet Fib or Fact,” “Hoosier Lottery Kiss Cam,” “Kicks for Cards,” “What’s in the Box” and the “Wheel of Destiny.”

Some of these features include new player intro videos and games “Nerd Wallet Fib or Fact,” “Hoosier Lottery Kiss Cam,” “Kicks for Cards,” “What’s in the Box” and the “Wheel of Destiny.” Debit/Credit Card Payments for 50/50 Raffle. The Indianapolis Colts Foundation’s 50/50 Raffle for Colts fans now will accept debit and credit card payments as well as cash. Half of the net proceeds from the day’s ticket sales will go to one lucky fan and the remainder will support the work of the Colts Foundation in the community.

The Indianapolis Colts Foundation’s 50/50 Raffle for Colts fans now will accept debit and credit card payments as well as cash. Half of the net proceeds from the day’s ticket sales will go to one lucky fan and the remainder will support the work of the Colts Foundation in the community. Sensory Room. A fully outfitted sensory room for guests with sensory accessibility needs is at the Southwest Corner of the Street Level and is available to enhance the gameday experience for guests with autism or other developmental disabilities.

Food and beverages

New Menu Items. The Colts and their hospitality partner, Sodexo Live!, will unveil more than a dozen new food offerings across the stadium this season, including concessions, suites and club lounges. A full list of menu items is available here.

The Colts and their hospitality partner, Sodexo Live!, will unveil more than a dozen new food offerings across the stadium this season, including concessions, suites and club lounges. A full list of menu items is available here. “Grab & Go” Concession Stands. The stadium once again will feature “Grab & Go” locations near sections 111, 124, 152, 327, 506, 520, 533 and 547. They will feature an assortment of canned beer, ready-to-drink cocktails, water and select Coca-Cola products. Locations in sections 124 and 327 also will include snacks.

The stadium once again will feature “Grab & Go” locations near sections 111, 124, 152, 327, 506, 520, 533 and 547. They will feature an assortment of canned beer, ready-to-drink cocktails, water and select Coca-Cola products. Locations in sections 124 and 327 also will include snacks. Margarita Carts (Suite Levels). Guests will be able to enjoy a visit from a premium margarita cart on gamedays. The cart features two margarita flavors crafted with premium fresh ingredients, as well as a variety of fresh fruits and salt rims.

Guests will be able to enjoy a visit from a premium margarita cart on gamedays. The cart features two margarita flavors crafted with premium fresh ingredients, as well as a variety of fresh fruits and salt rims. Sip & Savor – A Sampling Experience (Club Level). The Colts will continue their popular sampling program in the club lounges, providing guests with various complimentary food and drink samplings throughout the season.

The Colts will continue their popular sampling program in the club lounges, providing guests with various complimentary food and drink samplings throughout the season. Complimentary Self-Serve Popcorn (Club Level). Complimentary popcorn will continue to be offered to fans in the club lounges through new self-serve machines.

Complimentary popcorn will continue to be offered to fans in the club lounges through new self-serve machines. Espresso Martinis (Club Level). Guests in both the WynnBET West Club and the Faegre Drinker East Club will be able to purchase new premium espresso martinis.

Guests in both the WynnBET West Club and the Faegre Drinker East Club will be able to purchase new premium espresso martinis. Featured Matchup Specials (Suite & Club Levels). The stadium will offer weekly specials featuring a culinary experience inspired by that week’s opponent.

To view to complete Lucas Oil Stadium amenities list, click here.