Lucas Oil Stadium unveils new menu for 2024 Colts season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lucas Oil Stadium has unveiled a taste of what’s to come for Colts fans this season.

The stadium’s new Executive Chef, Ryan Robinson, hosted an event on Tuesday in the West Club Lounge, allowing attendees to get the first taste of food offerings inspired by classic Indiana dishes.

Some of the new offerings include a pretzel twist and a corn dog coated in honey and blue Taki crumbs.

The standout dishes? The Indiana Hot Chicken and Waffles, as well as, the “Load-In” fries.

Last year, the Colts ranked fifth across the NFL for food and beverage experience.

“Our general theme or our vision is local. We have a lot of great local partners both past and now present that we’re continuing to partner with and really just high highlighting the great things that Indy has to offer,” Robinson said.

Robinson also partnered with the stadium to create an onsite culinary garden and plans to incorporate the produce into food offerings for fans.