Indianapolis Colts

Manning’s former teammates, coaches, friends share well wishes ahead of Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With 18 illustrious NFL seasons under his belt, former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, who holds the record for the most touchdown passes in a single season, has finally thrown himself into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Manning will be inducted in the Hall of Fame on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. in Canton, Ohio.

Throughout his illuminated career, Manning has made a number of impacts on and off the football field. From lifelong bonds created with former Colts Dallas Clark, Reggie Wayne and Jeff Saturday, his comrades desired to walk him into the Hall of Fame, honorably.

Former teammate Pat McAfee stated, “Not only great at football obviously, great at everything else you do but you were an incredible teammate and I hope they acknowledge that at the Hall of Fame as well—that no matter how big of a superstar you were or became, you were always one of the boys in the locker room. For me, that will forever be cool.”

Super Bowl champ and former teammate Jeff Saturday has always admired playing with Manning, one of his closest friends: “Congrats P. Well deserved brother. Couldn’t have happened to a better guy. I tell you man, just all the work and effort you put in is finally paying dividends, putting you into the Hall of Fame. Proud to call you a teammate.”