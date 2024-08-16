Marvin Harrison Jr. returns to Indianapolis

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) –The final two days of Colts training camp brought Hall of Famers Edgerrin James and Marvin Harrison back to the Indianapolis area. For Harrison he was able to see his son, Marvin Harrison Jr., play.

Harrison Jr. was the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, who were at Grand Park for two joint practices with the Colts.

For Harrison Jr., it was crazy for him to have his first joint practice against his father’s old team.

“First joint practice against the Colts, like who would have thought that,” Harrison Jr. said. “It was definitely really special and I’m just super glad to be here and get to work.”

He acquired a lot of Colts gear throughout the years, but he said, laughing, he’s obviously grown out of all of it.

The Irsay family has been supportive of Harrison Jr. throughout his whole career to this point as well.

“They’ve been, obviously, extremely proud of me just throughout my whole journey,” Harrison Jr. said. “They’ve seen me since I was little, really since I grew up. So, my dad still talks to them and they always say how proud of me they are and they’re always watching me and watched me throughout my college career. So, I’ve always had the support and I’m extremely grateful for that.”

Harrison Jr. said it will be special to be at Lucas Oil Stadium, where he was on the sidelines as a kid with his dad.

The Colts and Cardinals kick off in their second preseason game at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The Colts starters, as well as Joe Flacco, will not be playing in the game.