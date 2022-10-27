Indianapolis Colts

Watch: Matt Ryan helps other Colts QBs at practice

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After keeping his regularly scheduled weekly media commitment on Wednesday, recently demoted Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is still not hiding from his newly mandated role with the organization.

On Thursday, Ryan was on the Colts practice field in sweats and a sweatshirt alongside Head Coach Frank Reich and the offensive coaching staff as quarterbacks Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles prepared for the Week 8 visit from Washington.

Ryan’s handling of this situation thus far has drawn praise from the Colts’ locker room, including from Ehlinger who is now set for his first NFL start on Sunday.

“He’s (Ryan) been unbelievable,” Ehlinger said on Wednesday. “He’s an absolute pro. Obviously, he’s a guy who wants to be on the field, so there’s frustration there but he has been nothing but supportive. Told me that he has my back regardless, whatever happens. I couldn’t be more thankful for him.”