Michael Pittman Jr. shows Titans he can make the tough part look easy in 20-17 win

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) makes a touchdown catch against Tennessee Titans' L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

(AP) — Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. tends to overcome the toughest challenges.

Take Sunday at Tennessee.

Four days after reports came out that he suffered a back injury which might keep him out multiple weeks, Pittman caught three passes for 35 yards and may have salvaged Indy’s playoff hopes by outjumping a defender for the go-ahead 10-yard TD catch in a 20-17 win over the Titans.

It’s no surprise in Indy’s locker room.

“I’ve only been here — what week is this six? Week 5, Week 6? He’s got to be one of the toughest players I’ve played with,” said quarterback Joe Flacco, a 17-year veteran. “It’s awesome, I mean when you have guys like that you can go a long way, and that’s the kind of guys you need to have to play winning football. He’s unbelievable for that.”

While some may discount Pittman’s value because his numbers and highlights don’t always stand out, the Colts (3-3) never have. They’re relied on Pittman’s reliable leadership by example style for so long, they gave him a contract extension worth $70 million in March.

He’s been worth every penny so far.

From training camp dustups to small skirmishes during joint practices to his response after taking a dangerous hit to the head last December against Pittsburgh, Pittman never backs down. His performance against the Titans (1-4) was a perfect example.

When Flacco needed to find someone to beat a blitz on third-and-9, he backpedaled and lobbed the perfect pass to let Pittman use his size advantage to win the jump ball — and hang on as he hit the field.

“I wanted to jump before he jumped, and, honestly, I didn’t want to be too high because it (the game) wasn’t over yet,” Pittman said. “Obviously, I was excited. But I knew, ‘Hey, the game’s not over yet. We’ve still got time.’ So, you know, just keep it moving. And then I kept it level and then it led to another decent play.”

That 16-yard catch went for a first down, nearly allowing the Colts to run out the clock with another play Pittman made look easy.

“He just showed up. Like I said, the toughest guy I’ve ever been around and when we needed a play, he made the big time play,” coach Shane Steichen said. “Just a credit to him and his toughness.”