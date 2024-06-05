Michael Pittman Jr. talks injury, new contract, and Colts WR room

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Michael Pittman Jr. missed both Tuesday and Wednesday of mandatory minicamp due to a knee injury. But, both Pittman Jr. and Colts head coach Shane Steichen do not see it as a long term issue.

“No, we’re going hold him out this week as well,” Steichen said. “Just for precaution. That’s it. Get him ready for training camp.”

Pittman Jr. explained the injury on Wednesday as just banging knees. He said he is still weightlifting and stretching. When he was asked if he could practice on Wednesday, he said he would plead the fifth.

Pittman Jr. signed a new contract this offseason with the Colts for three years and $70 million guaranteed. When he signed the deal, he was the seventh highest paid wide receiver in the NFL. Now, he’s the 12th highest.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson signed a record breaking four year, $140 million contract on Monday. A.J. Brown (Eagles), Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions), Jaylen Waddle (Dolphins), DeVonta Smith (Eagles), and Nico Collins (Texans) all signed deals larger than Pittman Jr.’s.

But, he doesn’t regret signing when he did. In fact, it’s not about the money for him.

“I’m grateful for everything that I have, but I’m not motivated by money,” Pittman Jr. said. “That doesn’t make me feel like I made it or like I got it. I actually think that is like the death of guys’ careers when they get comfortable with stuff like that. So I mean, obviously, it’s very nice to have, but it’s not what motivates me when it comes to football.”

The Colts added to their wide receiver room in the offseason, drafting Adonai Mitchell from Texas in the second round of the draft. He has impressed a lot of players and coaches so far over the summer, including Pittman Jr., who had a lot of great things to say about the rookie.

“He is very talented,” Pittman Jr. said. “Everything that he does is so natural and I feel like he brings something extra that we didn’t have before.”

Pittman Jr. said that he is learning things from Mitchell that he didn’t know before, like some of his route running moves. Pittman Jr. also said that Mitchell is already one of the funniest guys on the team.

In a young wide receiver room with Alec Pierce entering his third year, Josh Downs entering his second year, and the rookie Mitchell, Pittman Jr. has taken a leadership role.

“He’s a tremendous leader,” Pierce said. “He’s definitely the guy that we all look up to in the room, (and) kind of sets the tone.”

While he is the leader of his position group, Pittman Jr. has never had the captain “C” on his jersey. But, that’s not necessarily one of his goals. He said that happens organically.

Pittman Jr. is coming off the most productive season of his four year career, posting a career high in receptions (109) and yards (1,192).

The Colts open their season on Sep. 8 at home against the Texans.