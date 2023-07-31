Monday is Kids Day at Indianapolis Colts training camp

Rookie Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson prepares to throw the ball at Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield on July 26, 2023. Monday is Kids Day at Colts training camp. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bring the kids out to Grand Park in Westfield for Kids Day at Indianapolis Colts Training Camp!

The Colts held a high-energy evening practice in front of more than 7,000 fans on Saturday. After enjoying Sunday off, players will return to Grand Park on Monday for their first padded practice of training camp.

Monday’s practice session will run from 10 – 11:15 a.m. Practice is free but training camp tickets are required. All seating is general admission. Limited bleacher seating will be available.

The first 500 fans at practice will receive a free collectible player poster! Fans will have a chance to get their posters autographed by Colts players after practice. There will be no autograph session before practice.

The NFL’s Clear Bag Policy is in effect at all training camp practices.

Click here to get your free training camp tickets from Ticketmaster.

Get in on the fun at Colts City

Colts City will be open Monday from 9 a.m. to noon.

This family-friendly activity zone is located just behind the practice field and gives kids of all ages the chance to put their football skills to the test, strike the gameday anvil, and more!

A free Colts City access pass is required for Play 60 Field, the Colts in Motion traveling museum, and photo opportunities. The Colts City Pass does not replace training camp tickets.

Click here to fill out a waiver and download your Colts City access pass.

Parking Information

Fan parking is available for $5 in Lots E and G. ADA parking is available in Lot G.

Additional parking will be available on certain days in Lots F and C.

Colts fans can save time by pre-purchasing parking in advance. Click here to reserve your parking space.

