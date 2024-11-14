NFL Scouting Combine staying in Indy beyond 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NFL Scouting Combine will remain in Indianapolis through 2026, sources told News 8’s Anthony Calhoun.

It is a one-year extension for the event, which was already previously scheduled to take place February 24th – March 3rd, 2025

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine will be the 39th straight year that Indy has hosted the event.

The four-day, invitation-only event allows NFL scouts to evaluate that year’s top draft-eligible college players.

The Scouting Combine has had a fan festival in the past. At the festival outside Lucas Oil Stadium in 2024, fans could get photos with the Colts Super Bowl XLI Vince Lombardi Trophy, view all 57 Super Bowl rings, participate in games, and purchase merchandise from the NFL Shop.

The NFL has considered moving the event away from Indianapolis. Dallas and Los Angeles attempted to host it in 2023 and 2024.

The 2024 NFL Combine generated an estimated $10 million in economic impact.

Indy’s 2023 and 2024 combines included a Kicking the Stigma program, designed to focus on the mental health of Indianapolis residents.

Fans can register their interest now at NFL.com/Combine prior to event registration opening in March.