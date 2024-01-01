NFL flexes Colts’ final game of the season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NFL has flexed the Indianapolis Colts’ season finale showdown against the Houston Texans.

The Colts will now face-off against the Houston Texans at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in primetime. The 9-7 Colts are coming off a 23-20 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon. The 9-7 Houston Texans are coming off a 26-3 win against AFC South rival Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.

The Colts currently own the 7th spot in the AFC playoff picture, with the Texans right behind them in the 8th spot. The AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars also have a 9-7 record and are on top of the division, but they risk missing out on the playoffs if they lose their final game against the Titans and the 9th place Pittsburgh Steelers beat the #1 seed Baltimore Ravens in week 18.

Colts owner Jim Irsay shared the news on X.