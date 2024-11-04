NFL flexes kickoff time for Colts-Jets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts at Jets game on Sunday, November 17 has been flexed to a 1 p.m. kickoff.

The game was originally scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

The Colts have won the last two matchups against the New York Jets. The last time they were in New York was in 2018, which they lost.

The Colts head into Week 10 with a 4-5 record after losing to the Vikings on Sunday. They’ll look to end their two game losing streak against the Bills on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

