Colts waive 2 players after suspensions for gambling

FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (34) stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. Rodgers did not practice with his teammates Wednesday, June 7, 2023, two days after the team said it was aware of an NFL investigation into gambling allegations about one of its players. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts waived two players Thursday after they were suspended indefinitely for gambling.

Roster moves by Colts general manager Chris Ballard took kick returner Isaiah Rodgers and outside linebacker Rashod Berry off the team for good.

Both violated the NFL’s gambling policy by betting on games during the 2022 season. Their suspensions will last through the end of the 2023 season

“The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance. As an organization, we will continue to educate our players, coaches, and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations,” Ballard said in a release.

Rodgers was selected by the Colts with the 211th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. By the end of the 2022 regular season, he had compiled 89 total tackles, 1,583 return yards, and one touchdown.

The kick returner, who was accused of betting on games he played in for the Colts, previously took responsibility for his actions, saying in part:

“know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates. I’ve let people down that I care about. I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process.”

Berry was signed by the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He made brief stops in Detroit and Jacksonville before the Colts signed him off the Jaguars’ practice squad in January 2023.