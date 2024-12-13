‘Night of Champions’ to reunite legends of 2006 Colts Super Bowl-winning team

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first time since they won Super Bowl XLI, legendary players from the 2006 Colts are reuniting in the Circle City.

The Murat Theatre at Old National Centre will host “Night of Champions: A Celebration of the 2006 Indianapolis Colts” on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025.

Join Tony Dungy, Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Dwight Freeney, Reggie Wayne, Dallas Clark, and Jeff Saturday as they share stories, memories, and favorite moments with event moderator Jim Nantz, who called Super Bowl XLI.

The panel discussion will be followed by a live audience Q&A session.

Ticket information

Tickets will be available starting with a presale event for Colts season ticket members beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Season ticket members should check their inbox for a special presale code.

General public on-sale begins on Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

Fans can also purchase a VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, an exclusive Meet & Greet and photo op with Peyton Manning, an exclusive swag bag, early entry and more. To learn more, vipnation.com!