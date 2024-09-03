Search
Nike releases $150 Indianapolis Colts running shoe

The new Colts Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 41 dropped Tuesday, giving fans plenty of time to pick up a pair before the Texans visit Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday to start the regular season. (Photo by Nike)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts fans can now rep their favorite team with a brand new pair of Nikes.

The new Colts Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 41 dropped Tuesday, giving fans plenty of time to pick up a pair before the Texans visit Lucas Oil Stadium for Sunday’s season opener.

The shoes are one of 32 pairs in Nike’s new Pegasus 41 NFL Collection. Each shoe has the same basic look: primary and secondary team colors on the upper, team name on the side of the midsole, and printed logos on the forefoot.

The Colts’ signature shoe is predominantly Gym Blue with white and black accents. It features a white Nike swoosh, blue laces, a reflective tongue, and a white Colts horseshoe above the toe.

The Colts Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 41 retails for $150 and can be purchased at the Nike website.

The new Colts Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 41. (Photo by Nike)
The new Colts Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 41. (Photo by Nike)
The new Colts Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 41. (Photo by Nike)

