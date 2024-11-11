59°
Overdue Bills: Colts insider says Buffalo loss exposes festering problems

Heather Lloyd on Kenny Moore

Colts contributor Heather Lloyd joins Daybreak after the loss to the Bills
by: Scott Sander
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the few remaining positive “streaks” for the Indianapolis Colts is over; the team can no longer say it hasn’t lost against the Buffalo Bills in Indianapolis since the Clinton administration.

The run that started back in Peyton Manning’s rookie year, 1998, ended with Sunday’s 30-20 loss.

The Colts are now 4-6 on the season, and playoff prospects are slipping away quickly.

Colts insider Heather Lloyd discussed Sunday’s loss in her weekly post-game appearance on Daybreak,

“I think one of the things we’ve learned is that it doesn’t really matter what quarterback they play,” said a very frustrated Lloyd. “Even when it looked like they were going to turn it around and get some momentum – it would be another overthrow, another drop, another mistake.”

Time to switch back?

Lloyd started with Coach Shane Steichen’s comment that he is committed to Joe Flacco at quarterback “right now,” a subtle shift in the wording from when Steichen first announced that Flacco would start instead of Anthony Richardson.

“What I make of that is that he’s not committed to Joe Flacco,” Lloyd said. “When Steichen made the change two weeks ago, the message was, ‘Joe Flacco is our quarterback going forward.’ Now it’s, ‘Right now,’ which he reiterated several times yesterday.”

Lloyd’s take: “If this is purely a performance issue, Joe Flacco isn’t doing enough right now to justify keeping Richardson on the bench, if he’s your future, as the Colts continue to claim.”

Moore to say

Kenny Moore’s blunt post-game assessment may get mixed reviews in the locker room, but Lloyd gives it a rave review. Moore said he does not think everyone is working as hard as possible.

“Good for Kenny Moore!” she enthused. “I give Kenny a lot of credit for stepping up and being honest. That’s not an easy thing to do, but it’s what leaders do. They say what needs to be said.”

