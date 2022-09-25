Indianapolis Colts

Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton takes first anvil swing of Colts season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers took center stage in Lucas Oil Stadium before the Indianapolis Colts home opener Sunday. Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton made the first strike of the anvil to kick off the Colts season.

The former first round draft pick enjoyed his first ever NFL game, saying he wanted to see a lot of action from running back Jonathan Taylor who is on his fantasy football team.

Haliburton was joined by his Pacers teammates including Kendall Brown, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Terry Taylor, Aaron Nesmith, Chris Duarte and Langston Galloway.

The Pacers preseason starts October 5 against the Hornets, before the regular season tips off October 18 in Washington against the Wizards.