Packers, Jets, Ravens among Colts home opponents for 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NFL on Monday announced the Indianapolis Colts opponents for the 2020 season.

Times and others details will be announced in the spring.

Colts home games were be against Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets.

The Colts will travel for games against the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The season will conclude with Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay on Feb. 7, 2021.