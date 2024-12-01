Pagano ‘fired up’ for Andrew Luck’s return to football

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is returning to his alma mater at Stanford to be their football team’s general manager.

In the role, he will oversee the program both on the field and off the field, with duties ranging from recruiting and roster management to fundraising and the stadium experience.

Former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano coached Luck while he was in Indianapolis, and he was ecstatic for Luck’s new opportunity.

“Man, I’m so fired up for Andrew and his family,” Pagano said.

“Perfect person to try to navigate this crazy world at which college football is right now with NIL, transfer portal, all these kind of things,” Pagano said. “So really fired up for Andrew.”

“I’m excited,” Luck told ESPN. “I think Stanford is taking an assertive and innovative step. We’re undoubtably the best athletic department in college sports. We have to re-prove it in football, and we’re excited to be part of that challenge.”

Pagano said he thought Luck would be back in football at some point. He said he thought it would be as a high school coach and that he would teach history as well.

