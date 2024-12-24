Pagano references Brownsburg football when discussing Colts remaining schedule

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts are still alive in the AFC playoff race, but their backs are against the wall.

They have to win their final two games and need help from other teams to make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020,

The Colts do face the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL though, playing at the New York Giants (2-13) and hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12).

However, former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano made it clear that the Colts cannot take these opponents lightly.

He even referenced Brownsburg football after they won the state championship in 6A.

“You can’t take Brownsburg lightly right now if you’re the Colts, and no disrespect to Brownsburg,” Pagano said. “Congratulations to them. Shoutout to them, state champs.”

Brownsburg football won their first state championship in football since 1985 this season, beating Westfield in the state championship game.

To see Pagano’s full response, watch the video above.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen had a similar mentality on taking care of business in the last two games.

“We’ve got to handle our business and come to work every day and focus on the things that we can control and continue to challenge,” Steichen said. “I think the only way you get better is you’ve got to continue to challenge each other. You’ve got to challenge yourself so you can be the best version of yourself come Sundays.”

The Colts and Giants kickoff at 1 p.m. on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

More Colts coverage

The Colts player Chuck Pagano says deserves the most Christmas gifts

Colts players reflect on their favorite Christmas gifts

Jonathan Taylor named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF

Tune in at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV on every Colts Sunday for Countdown to Kickoff with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits from the stadium.

The only television postgame show airs right after the game with Anthony Calhoun and former Colt Marlin Jackson.