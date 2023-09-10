Former Colts’ Head Coach Chuck Pagano reveals the secret to success for Steichen, Richardson

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today on “Countdown to Kickoff”, Indy’s only hour-long Colts’ pregame television show, Chuck Pagano gives his advice to the Colts’ first-time head coach and quarterback duo in Steichen and Richardson.

You might remember, Pagano was once in a very similar situation as Shane Steichen.

In 2012, Pagano started his first season as an NFL head coach.

His quarterback? First-overall pick Andrew Luck, also in his first NFL season.

That year, the Colts made the jump from 2-14 the year before to 11-5 in the duo’s rookie season.

Indianapolis made the playoffs that season, finishing second in the AFC South.

They would fall to the eventual Super Bowl Champions, the Baltimore Ravens, in the wildcard round of the playoffs.

Pagano gives his advice to Steichen in the former Eagles offensive coordinator’s first game. He cites his own first-game experience when the Colts went to Chicago and lost to the Bears.

Pagano then compares Anthony Richardson to Luck and talks about one of his biggest regrets with the former All-Pro QB.

Kickoff for the Colts’ season opener at home against the Jaguars is set for 1 p.m. this afternoon.

