Pat McAfee tears into Colts players, organization in viral post

Former Indianapolis Colts player and broadcast host Pat McAfee speaks on radio row ahead of Super Bowl LVII at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix. (Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts playoff hopes vanished on Sunday in a 45-33 loss to the New York Giants, who heading into the game had the worst record in the NFL.

After the loss, the Colts will miss the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

Former Colts punter and host of the Pat McAfee Show Pat McAfee had strong words to say on X (formerly Twitter) about the Colts and their lack of success recently.

“A blind person could see the red flags on this team..,” McAfee wrote. “Work ethic questions, NEVER happens on good teams..”

To see the full post, click here.

McAfee continued his frustrations, writing that he has no idea how the Colts can fix their problems.

“As a multiple year season ticket holder (not renewing).. and someone who has actively, daily, attempted to be an additive to this beautiful city,” McAfee wrote. “I hope they become a good franchise again.. this city deserves it.. the OGs in the Colts building deserve it (equipment managers, trainers, ticketing, PR, sales).. and on the flip side the players/coaches in that building deserve whatever happens to them. Your unwarranted arrogance, laziness, and lack of professionalism has lead you to ANOTHER early vacation…”

McAfee spent eight years with the Colts as their punter. In his rookie season, the Colts made it to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Saints. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time NFL All-Pro.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen was asked about McAfee’s viral post on Monday.

“He’s a former alumni that wants to see the Colts do well just like all our fans want us to do well and when the standard isn’t — not getting in the playoffs, it’s frustrating,” Steichen said. “So it’s frustrating for a lot of people, myself included, and that’s why we talked about the standard just being raised so we’re not in these situations.”

Colts defensive tackle and captain DeForest Buckner was also asked about McAfee’s comments and whether or not the Colts have a culture issue.

“There’s times where we’ve had some times where we haven’t had people being accountable and stuff like that and we’ve called people out on it and things like that,” Buckner said. “I mean, and that happens in almost every team. I wouldn’t say it was a constant issue because we would nip it in the bud. It’s one of those things where like I said, this offseason, there’s going to be some changes. And sometimes, those changes are going to be uncomfortable for people. There’s going to be uncomfortable conversations. We’re going to have to make those changes for the better.”

The Colts have one more game left on the schedule. They host the Jaguars at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

More Colts coverage

Former Colt, WISH-TV Analyst doesn’t hold back on Colts bad loss

Chuck Pagano weighs in on Richardson’s latest missed game

Colts lose to Giants, eliminated from playoff contention

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF

Tune in at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV on every Colts Sunday for Countdown to Kickoff with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits from the stadium.

The only television postgame show airs right after the game with Anthony Calhoun and former Colt Marlin Jackson.