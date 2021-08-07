Indianapolis Colts

Peyton Manning autographs Edgerrin James’ Hall of Fame car

CANTON, Ohio (WISH) — News 8 captured a special moment ahead of Edgerrin James and Peyton Manning’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend.

Sports Director Anthony Calhoun was with the two former Indianapolis Colts stars as James showed Manning his custom Hall of Fame car and Manning signed the back seat Saturday morning.

News 8 will air specials for both James and Manning featuring exclusive interviews before their induction. James’ airs at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Manning’s airs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.