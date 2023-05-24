Peyton Manning continues winning ways with Sports Emmy for ‘ManningCast’

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 03: (L-R) Former Football Quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning talk prior to the SEC Championship game between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Even in retirement, Peyton Manning is a winner.

The legendary Indianapolis Colts quarterback on Monday night received the 2023 Sports Emmy for “Outstanding Personality — Event Analyst” for his work with his brother, Eli, on “ManningCast” for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”

“ManningCast” made its debut in September 2021 and wrapped up its second season in January.

This is the second consecutive year that the former Colts QB has taken home hardware for “ManningCast.” In 2022, he was awarded the Sports Emmy for “Outstanding Sports Personality/Sports Event Analyst.”